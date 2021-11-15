US-Ghana Alumni Association organises virtual tradeshow to project brands in Ghana

Some of the organizers of the show

Source: GNA

The US-Ghana Alumni Association in its bid to rebuild, redesign and renew, has organised a virtual Trade Show on the theme “Promoting synergy to project brands in Ghana”.

The aim is to create a platform for its members to showcase their products and services to a wider audience and potential buyers, without having to participate in a traditional, physical trade shows.



Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, the President of the U.S-Ghana Alumni Association, in her welcome remarks, said the maiden edition of the Virtual Trade Show seeks to encourage diversity and customer satisfaction, the virtual trade show was also opened for external vendors to participate.



She said the leadership of the alumni had since it took office in March 2021, been busy trying to draw together its members from both international and local fronts to see how best they could support each other in their businesses.



She thanked the U.S government for the sponsorship that had enabled young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to survive despite the current economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and indicated that more of such engagements would be held to help project brands of local entrepreneurs even beyond the shores of the country.



Dr Boye, thanked all members of the Planning Committee, especially Mr Kwasi Asante-Kwabiah, the Chairman, as well as the Secretariat who worked hard behind the scenes to make the event a success.

Ms Stephanie Hutchison, the Economic Counsellor, U.S Embassy, Ghana, who opened the Show, commended the leadership of the alumni for the initiative of the maiden programme.



She said the opportunities to be created by such a programme, would enable both alumni and non-alumni members to do business with each other virtually, to boost their individual capacities through knowledge sharing.



She said the U.S was focused on sharing economic prosperity through trade and investment to ensure growth, but then at the heart of these exchanges were partnerships, leadership, networking, professional development and cultural understanding on both sides.



The members showcased their businesses and products via You Tube and other social media handles created by the alumni to serve as points of sale for their wares.



Other members shared their experiences on their business models, lessons so far learnt, and also how to source and apply for grants, encouraging young entrepreneurs to remain focus and not to give up on their visions.