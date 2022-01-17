US Police meet with the family of a Ghanaian who died in her room

The late Comfort Nyarko

Police in Montgomery County in the USA have confirmed that they have established links with the family of a Ghanaian who was found dead in her room, MyNewsGh.com reports.

“Comfort Nyarko’s family has been identified now. Family members here in the US and in Ghana have been contacted. She used to worship in Ebenezer Methodist Church. May her soul rest in peace,” authorities responded to the information requested by MyNewsGh.com insisting they are not suspecting foul play in her death.



This portal on Sunday reported how Police in Montgomery County in the USA were soliciting the help of the public to find family members of one Comfort Nyarko who was found dead in her house.

The 60-year-old woman who lived on the 7000 block of Laytonia Drive, was found dead on November 29, 2021. However, the Police had earlier indicated that they were not able to reach any family or relation of her since her dead body was found.