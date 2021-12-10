US-based Ghanaian doctor dies of stroke

The late Dr. David N. Agorvor (R) died of stroke

The renowned Ghanaian Medical Practitioner based in Florida USA Dr. David N. Agorvor died of stroke close family sources have confirmed to MyNewsGh.com.

According to the family, an internationally acclaimed obstetrician-gynaecologist was based in North Miami Beach, Florida left behind his wife and three young children.



It also emerged that upon his death, his organs were donated and helped save 4 people’s lives.



A family friend Sara Telfort who is raising funds through Gofundme for the bereaved on behalf of the widow Lupita Agorvor wrote “As a friend of the Agorvor family, I would like to graciously ask that you consider donating to this incredible family of 5.



David Agorvor died suddenly of a massive stroke. He leaves behind his wife and three young children. I am trying to help raise funds to provide the financial support needed by his family. The unforeseen loss of a loving husband and hands-on father is a heart-wrenching tragedy. At the time of his passing, he was their sole provider.

The Agorvor family are wonderful people who have never hesitated to help others. All of us who knew David were touched by his generosity and kindness. David always considered his friends as family. He cared deeply for people. When David passed, his organs were donated and helped save 4 people’s lives.



Please consider donating to this beautiful family. The grief they are feeling from David’s untimely passing is indescribable. There is a long road ahead and the Agorvor family will need all the support they can get. Let’s show them how much they are loved. Thank you.



All proceeds will be given to Lupita and her children.