US-based Ghanaian gospel musician dies on Accra-Washington flight

Toffey Daniel Jnr The late Daniel Toffey Jnr

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

27-year-old Ghanaian man dies aboard United Airlines flight

Daniel Toffey Jnr was travelling to the US with his father

Seven doctors aboard the flight tried to save his life

A Ghanaian gospel musician based in the United States has died on board United Airlines 997 flight that departed from Accra for Washington DC on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

The deceased identified as Daniel Toffey Jnr was on the fight with his father Daniel Toffey Snr when he developed a medical condition that ultimately led to his death.

Not even the presence of as many as seven medical doctors on board the United 997 flight could save the 27-year-old gospel musician who was days from his birthday, according to a report by Diaspora Network Television, DNT Ghana.

A return to Ghana to attend a funeral

The Toffeys, resident in Pataskala, Ohio – a suburb of Columbus in the US, returned home to attend the funeral of an in-law.

The report added that the deceased's mother stayed behind while Toffey Jnr and Snr headed back to the States.

It was on the journey back that he, unfortunately, passed on mid-air. “He kept saying ‘Daddy I can’t breathe, Daddy I can’t breathe,'” the senior Toffey narrated to DNT in an interview.

Cause of death and flight diversion

According to the report, the suspected cause of death is a case of pulmonary embolism.

[A pulmonary embolism (PE) is a blood clot that develops in a blood vessel in the body (often in the leg). It then travels to a lung artery where it suddenly blocks blood flow].

As a result of the tragic incident, the flight was diverted to Bermuda where all 178 passengers were lodged at Grotto Bay Resort before they continued their journey to Washington.

Gospel musician and upcoming album launch

Toffey Junior, the report added, worships with Pentecost International Worship Center, PIWC, in Columbus North and was a gospel musician.

He was scheduled to launch his album on June 4 in Columbus with Joe Mettle as a guest artiste.

The Toffeys hail from Jomoro in the Western Region of Ghana.

Eye Witness account

The Toffeys were travelling in Business Class when the incident happened. Jesse Lasuer, a fellow traveller spoke about the countenance of Toffey Snr after the incident.

“Although he is holding up just fine, you can just see the pain in his eyes,” Lasuer observed.

Another unnamed witness wrote: “I was on the flight and I witnessed everything 'fiilifili'. Hmmm! This world is full of uncertainties.

"We got stranded at the Bermuda Airport for almost fifteen hours before they got us a flight to Washington Dulles Airport last night. It was a harrowing experience. I have never experienced such a thing in my life. Terrible. Anyway, I pray for the soul of that young man.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
