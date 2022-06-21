1
US-based woman scammed by Kasoa pastor – Kwaku Bonsam alleges

Nana Kwaku Bonsam 1 Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Controversial Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has accused a top Ghanaian pastor of allegedly defrauding an American-based Ghanaian woman.

According to him, the accused who he refused to name, is a man of God who lives and runs his church activities at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Speaking Monday, June 20, 2022, on the ‘Y’Adwuma Nie’ mid-morning show hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Nana Kwaku Bosam, disclosed that the victim was defrauded of her 4×4 vehicle by the self-acclaimed pastor.

He claimed that the pastor, who succeeded in the act under the pretext of acting as a mediator to help the woman sell the vehicle, also duped the victim of some unspecific amount of money.

Subsequently, the victim cursed the pastor and who later fell sick, he added.

“So I was at my Akomadan residency in the Ashanti Region one day when a fellow fetish priest at Nyanyano in Kasoa called me and informed me of the pastor’s situation, therefore, needed my assistance,” Kwaku Bonsam stated.

