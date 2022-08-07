US committed to sustaining peace, food security in the Northern Region - Ambassador

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with the Northern Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States (US) Representative to the United Nations on Saturday held a meeting with the Northern Regional Minister to discuss issues aimed at strengthening cooperation between the US and Ghana.

Issues discussed during the meeting in Tamale centred on the security situation in the region, food security, and environmental issues such as water and sanitation as well as girl-child education and women empowerment, and development interventions being undertaken in the region by the United States Agency for International Development.



Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield was in the region to acquaint herself with the northern part of the country as well as interact with some farmers and market women to learn about their challenges in the area of food security.



She pledged the US Government’s support to the sustenance of peace and food security situation in the region.



Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister hailed the meeting and said it was good for the overall development of the region and how to even sustain the ongoing development interventions being undertaken by USAID.



Alhaji Saibu said “we are happy that the place is secure and calm, and we need to sustain it. And for us to sustain our peace, we need to ensure that there is enough food, job security and education for all.”



He spoke about what the Ambassador’s visit meant for the region saying “The impact of her visit will be great because once you get closer to the problem, you would have been able to make up your mind and know what supportive interventions that you can give. That is the essence for which they will be interacting with the women groups and farmers.”

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:



