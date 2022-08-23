US court convicts Ghanaian man over fraud, money laundering

File photo

A 31-year- old man identified as Abdul Inusah has been found guilty of money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud in the United States of America.

Abdul was arrested for his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.



A statement from the United States Department of Justice explained that evidence at trial revealed that “Inusah was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites. From at least January 2018 through at least December 2019, the scheme sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.”



One instance was when one false persona, “Mariama,” was used to induce an Alabama resident into providing $106,000 via wire transfers and cashier’s checks. The amount included $48,000 to pay overdue taxes on a nonexistent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 wired to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell company set up by Inusah. Another false persona, “Grace,” persuaded a Washington resident to wire funds so “Grace” could maintain her South African cocoa plantation and move to the United States to marry the victim. Other victims of the false personas included residents of Ohio and Florida.



The jury found Inusah guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud. The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the “Miarama” false persona in January 2019.



United States Attorney, Will Thompson, described the activities as heart-breaking as vulnerable individuals were targeted.

The United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the Jury.



Abdul Inusah has been scheduled to be sentenced on November 21, 2022 and will face a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.



The accused is also alleged to be a former Ghanaian minister and MP's son.



NYA/WA