US envoy’s Ghana visit to focus on food and security

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, has arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit.

She will be visiting markets and meeting smallholder farmers, to assess the local resources and how best the US can work with Ghana to alleviate food insecurity across the country. Currently, a similar project is in operation in the northern region.



Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is also expected to deliver a speech on US foreign policy on food security initiatives across Africa, and the impact of the global food crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That ongoing war has disrupted global food and fertiliser supplies, affecting many countries including Ghana where food inflation has risen to a record 30%.



Ms. Linda Thomas-Greenfield is also expected to meet President Nana Akufo Addo and Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to discuss regional security and Ghana’s priorities at the UN Security Council.