US government supports GHS with two public health emergency facilities

Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana

The US government has gifted the Ghana Health Service two major public health emergency facilities in the Western Region.

The two health facilities include public health emergency operations centre and a Biosafety level ll laboratory all in Sekondi.



The US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, who handed over the two facilities to the Ghana Health Service said the facilities are to strengthen the region’s preparedness and responses to disease surveillance systems especially public health threats such as COVID-19.



She said these efforts build on decades of the US Government’s health partnerships and investments in Ghana.

“This molecular testing lab and the emergency operation centre, are examples of how the United States Embassy, through the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC supports technical health infrastructure .”



She further noted that through the global health security agenda, the US President’s malaria initiative, and emergency plan for AIDS relief, the CDC plays a leading role in implementing the US government’s global health security agenda, through its work to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats.



Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye revealed that the upgrade of the lab will significantly improve the turnaround time for molecular testing and provided an update about the country’s COVID-19 situation.