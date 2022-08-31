US partners Ghana to scale up reading nationally

Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum and US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer

At a special event in Accra on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer handed over 3.7 million English literacy teaching and learning materials to Ghana's Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The materials include Basic 1 to Basic 3 English teaching and learning materials, including supplementary readers.



The materials are expected to reach over 11,000 schools that have not already received the materials. The materials are designed to enable teachers to deliver engaging and effective reading lessons and improve pupils’ ability to read.



Ambassador Palmer said, “The U.S. Government is pleased to support the Ministry of Education and its agencies in providing 3.7 million books to over 11,000 schools across Ghana. We are delighted that these materials were developed here in Ghana by Ghanaian writers, illustrators, designers, and editors, making them both relevant and engaging for students. Printing these books in Ghana also created dozens of jobs and contributes to prosperity in the United States and Ghana.”



Through the Partnership for Education program, the U.S. government has increased the availability of quality materials in schools to improve teaching and learning and provided more than 10 million learning materials to Ghana since 2014. The materials include Teacher Guides, Pupils Books, Supplementary Leveled Readers, and classroom materials including Alphabet Cards and Word Cards in English, all aligned to the new curriculum, for B1, B2 and B3 grade levels. The book donation represents a $5 million investment, a part of the larger, nearly $100 million overall U.S. investment in education in Ghana over the past eight years.

The collaboration between USAID and Ghana’s Ministry of Education is one of the key partnerships between the United States and Ghana and supports the early grade reading of learners in Ghana.



Since 2014, working together, the U.S. government and the Government of Ghana have trained over 70,000 teachers, headteachers, and curriculum leads, and reached over 750,000 pupils.



The latest donation will bring the number of schools supported from 7,200 to over 16,000 across Ghana.