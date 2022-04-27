US report on human rights bogus, North Korea is better than the US when it comes to human rights – Bona

Security Analyst, Adam Bona

Bona says the US is number one when it comes to human rights violations

How can the US talk to Ghana about corruption when Trump is walking around free – Bona



Ghana's judiciary is subject to unlawful influence and corruption - Report



Security Analyst, Adam Bona, has stated that the 2021 report on Human Right Practices in Ghana released by the US State Department is bogus.



Adam Bona said the report is bogus because the US has very poor human rights records; therefore, it cannot comment on Ghana's human rights violations since Ghana's record is way better than theirs.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the security analyst added that the US cannot preach to Ghana about corruption because President Donald Trump still walks around as a free man after all the bad things he did.

"The US is number one when it comes to human rights abuse; North Korea is better than the US when it comes to human rights abuses.



"The credibility of the US is in question, even though what they have said is true and is something we know already. I would have wished that it would be one of the UN or international organisations [that had] prepared this report; even the United kingdom cannot come and tell Ghana is corrupt. I will tell them that look within your own prime minister; he flouted the laws on COVID-19. Were you able to take him on?



"What they said in the report is true; we know them already… but it should not be coming from the US because they are not better than Ghana in terms of human rights. If a Ghanaian travels to the US today and you are in a vehicle, and something happens, you are likely to be shot dead by a police officer who will say he thought you were armed, and he will go scot-free," he said in Twi.



He added that the leaders of Ghana should be a bit serious when it comes to the fight against corruption and issues of human rights violations so that countries that are worse than us will not come and tell the country what to do.



The report by the State Department said that the judiciary is subject to corruption, adding that "judicial officials reportedly accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, "lose" records, or issue favourable rulings for the payer of the bribe."