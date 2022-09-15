USA Congressional Committee on Natural Resources calls on Lands Minister

USA Congressional Committee on Natural Resources in photo with Minister for Lands

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei, Contributor

A delegation from the United States of America’s Congressional Committee on Natural Resources paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, in Accra on Monday, September 12 to among others discuss matters of common interest between the two countries.

The minister in his remarks, acknowledged the historical relationship between Ghana and the United States of America, appreciating the efforts of the current US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer to further deepen the relationship.



He outlined the core mandate of the Ministry which is the “efficient management and utilization of the lands, forestry, wildlife and mineral resources of our country.”



He threw light on each sub-sector under his auspice, stating that the Ministry's work incorporates the three broad sub-sectors of Land, Forestry, and Mineral Resources.



“The forestry sector is very consequential to our ministry and the country. It has a lot of impacts positively and otherwise on the global efforts on halting climate change. Our strategy is anchored on implementing policies that preserve the forest cover of our country. There is a plethora of policy interventions we are implementing that are intended to preserve the forest cover. The second strategy is to engage in aggressive afforestation and reafforestation. The Green Ghana Day is a project launched last year where on a particular day of the year; the President led the country to plan a certain number of trees,” he noted.

Pertaining to the Lands sector, the Minister stated that the Ministry and the Lands Commission are currently implementing systems to digitalize all land records in order for the Commission to maintain proper land transaction and land reform programmes.



He noted the government since assuming office in 2017 has sanitized the mining sector and improved revenue generation in the natural resources sector.



“Illegal mining (galamsey) which was a major menace in the country before the president assumed office, is being controlled by drastic interventions to make the sector more attractive,” he added.



A member of the US Congressional Committee on Natural Resources, Mr. Edward Case, pledged the determination of the US government to reinforce its international commitment to protect lives and improve livelihoods.