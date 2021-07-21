USAID JSSA gets justice for duped tomatoes seller

Faustina Adofowaa, duped tomatoes vendor

A 30-year-old tomatoes vendor, Faustina Adofowaa has retrieved a Five Thousand Ghana cedis which a police instructor at the Tesano Police Training School popularly known as ‘Airborne’ succeeded in duping her of after promising to facilitate her recruitment into the Police Service.

Through the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity (JSSA), the police administration responded to her plight when Crime Check Foundation (CCF), an implementing partner of the JSSA circulated her story.



According to Faustina, one of her friends introduced her to ‘Airborne’ convincing her that he had assisted her to join the service. Eager to be recruited into the service, the SHS graduate said she did not think twice when Airborne demanded Five Thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 5000.00) from her to process her documents. She said she hurriedly took ‘a loan’ from a market association she belongs to in her quest to fulfil her long-cherished dream to join the Ghana Police Service.



The mother of two indicated that she was more convinced she was going to be recruited into the service when Airborne made her fill some forms she believed were for protocol recruitments. Faustina said, since then, the policeman has been deferring the date she would be called for training. She said, she however, did not give up, and went ahead to buy the items needed for her training.



“After enquiring from some of my friends what I needed for training, I looked for money from somewhere else to buy T-shirts, chop box and a mattress because I did not have any savings again. I was prepared for training”, she told crimecheckghana.



The disappointed young lady said she realized she was being duped after ‘Airborne’ introduced her to another man he claimed was from the protocol department of the police service, a strategy he used to free himself from the torments he got from her phone calls. “The man, also tried to extort Eight Thousand Ghana cedis from me to fast track the process that would enable me get a call up for training. That was when I realized I have been defrauded.” She said.

Three years after the incident, efforts to get Airborne to refund her money have been unsuccessful as the police instructor refused to answer her phone calls.



Adofowaa had to approach Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to help her retrieve her money after hearing of the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity through CCF.



Airborne was adamant to cooperate even after the Foundation’s Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who is also the Media Specialist of the JSSA, made efforts to contact him at his office to speak to him on the matter.



Relief at last came for Faustina through the intervention of the JSSA, which got the Police Administration to act promptly to retrieve her money for her.



“After my story was aired, I was invited by PIPS (Police Professional and Standard Bureau) and when I went I was handed my money. I thank JSSA and CCF for their efforts.” She said when she returned to CCF’s office to show appreciation.

Mr. Kwarteng thanked the Ghana Police Service for acting swiftly in response to the quest to seek justice for the poor lady under the JSSA.



The police officer has since been interdicted.



About the USAID JSSA



The JSSA is an intervention that seeks to reinforce efforts by the US Government to enhance Ghana’s justice delivery system by increasing Citizen Oversight and Monitoring of Criminal Cases, increasing citizen knowledge and access to Justice Sector services and strengthening advocacy for accountability of key justice sector institutions for improved justice delivery in Ghana.



Any individual who has become a victim of questionable justice delivery can call the following helplines for support 0203799978/0302766756.