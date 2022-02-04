UTAG NEC to meet on Feb. 4 after out-of-court settlement order

UTAG embarked on an indefinite strike action from January 10

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will hold a meeting on Friday, February 4, 2022, over the association’s ongoing industrial action.

This follows an order from the Labour Court 1 Division of the High Court asking UTAG and the National Labour Commission to settle their issues outside the courtroom.



A statement signed by the National President of UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo on February 3, 2022, indicated that the meeting was scheduled to “deliberate and act on the admonition from the Judge” who presided over the case, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe.



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission has invited UTAG and the government to a meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022, to discuss issues concerning the strike by the university teachers.



The NLC in a statement signed by Hon. Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the commission indicated that the meeting will be held on Monday, at 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, the High Court is expecting to hear a resolution from both parties by Thursday, February 10, 2022.



Read Statement Below



