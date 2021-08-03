UTAG Strike: GIJ lecturers cancel classes, join UTAG strike

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

A letter sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that the Ghana Institute of Journalism has suspended lectures until further notice. This is in light of the strike by members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has directed members to withdraw all teaching and related services.



Members of the association are to also lay down their tools and stay off teaching, examinations, and invigilation, marking examination scripts, and processing results until further notice.



The decision to embark on an industrial strike, according to the NEC, is borne out of the government’s failure to heed calls by the association to improve their working conditions.



The memorandum issued also asked that Heads of the various departments of the school inform other part-time lecturers.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission has directed UTAG to call off its strike and appear before the Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021.



Read statement below:



