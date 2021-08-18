UTAG Strike: I don't want universities closed - Opanyin Agyekum Speaks

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at UG, Professor Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts and Linguistics Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has dissented to the possible closure of public Universities in the days ahead.

There is an ongoing impasse between the government, the National Labour Commission and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) as the teachers have embarked on a strike action over their conditions of service.



The striking Lecturers have refused to return to work despite the National Labour Commission securing an injunction against their industrial action.



While the Labour Commission and UTAG cannot come to terms, one of the parties suffering is the University students.

In three days time, on the 21st day since the commencement of the strike begun, according to law, all public Universities are to be closed if the lecturers remain on strike.



But Prof. Kofi Agyekum, popularly called Opanyin Agyekum, hopes it won't reach such stage as he prays there will be peaceful resolution before the University closure deadline.



"I don't want our Universities closed . . . we must do whatever we can do to ensure schools are not closed," he said.