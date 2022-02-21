UTAG Strike: NDC should not even come into this matter – Ellen Daaku

Ellen Ama Daako is a member of the NPP communications team

University teachers refuse to call off strike

UTAG wants better conditions of service



NDC could not handle case with teachers, NPP member



A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Ellen Ama Daaku, has literally placed a leash on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with regards discussions surrounding the ongoing national strike by UTAG.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana has been on strike from January 10, 2022, demanding for a review of their conditions of service which was last done in 2017, while refusing to budge to any attempts by the government to get them back to the classrooms.



The strike has left continuing and fresh students bearing the brunt of the angry lecturers who have been in and out of several meetings with the government all in a bid to resolve the impasse.

But reacting to the strike while speaking on the Monday, February 21, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana, Ellen Daaku said that while the NDC seems to blame the NPP for the continuous situation, they should actually be the last people to do so.



Explaining further, she said that had the NDC implemented the negotiations they had with the teachers in 2012, the current situation would not have come about.



She added it that inability to do so then means they did not have the capacity and so they (NDC) should allow the sitting government to correct the mess without undue pressure.



“I do agree that we have to do it and move on with it but the NDC shouldn’t even come into this matter because you negotiated with them in 2012; you didn’t implement it. If you did, we would have been having a different conversation.



“So yes, we need to move on but they should also sit down and wait because if they could do it, they would have done it, and allow government to negotiate with them and I’d also continue pleading with them to go back to the classroom and follow the rules and regulations of the negotiations,” she said.