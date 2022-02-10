UTAG Strike: Only a lazy man will call for the closure of universities – NUGS

Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)

President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom, believes it is a lazy man’s approach to call for the closure of tertiary institutions over the long-standing strike embarked on by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Education think tank and Africa Education Watch, have called for the closure of all public universities until the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) calls off its strike.



The think tank says the prolonged stay of students on campuses without any academic activity will drain them financially and their guardians.



According to the think tank, it has become necessary to close down all universities “in view of the increasing social and economic cost of staying on campus with no academic activity, the absence of academic direction for freshmen on campus, and the apparent lack of an imminent negotiated settlement of the impasse.”



In an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the President of NUGS queried, “Is this the only solution those pushing for the closure have arrived at? As of now, every student is looking for teaching and learning to start and we must look for a solution and not call for the closure of schools.”

Emmanuel Boakye Yiadom indicated that it is high time all bodies try to get UTAG and the government to arrive at a consensus and see to the end of the strike. “The request for the closure of schools is uncalled for and a lazy man’s approach. We should try and get the two parties to reach a compromise for academic work to go on.”



He believes the strike action would rather drag on indefinitely should students be asked to go home over them being in school until the impasse between UTAG and the government is resolved.



He proceeded to express disappointment at the Africa Education Watch for making such a suggestion.