UTAG Strike: We've been toyed with for too long - Prof Gyampo on positive defiance stance

Secretary of the UTAG-Legon, Prof Ransford Gyampo

Secretary of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-Legon), Prof Ransford Gyampo says in as much as the lecturers respect the court, they are embarking on a "positive defiance" "to protect the public interest".

UTAG is currently on a nationwide strike over the failure of the government to improve the condition of service of its members.



According to the Association, they have been in talks with government since 2012 yet there have been no results.



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) on Friday secured an interlocutory injunction from the Labour Court 1 to compel UTAG to call off their strike.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' programme, Prof Gyampo queried, "what kind of condition of service is negotiated in perpetuity"?

"Today leaders have again been invited to discuss a roadmap for another negotiation; we have been toyed with for long . . . it seems they're taking advantage of us but that can't continue . . . we've been talking about conditions of service since 2012".



Positive Defiance



Prof Gyampo further noted that the decision for a positive defiance didn't come from the Association but from the lecturers who feel they're being treated unfairly.



"The resolution of the ordinary lecturers; not UTAG on the various campuses is that we'll continue with the strike despite the court injunction. It is not a deliberate act to disobey the court but sometimes we need positive defiance to project a certain common good, because here we are with Article 71 officeholders enjoying good conditions of service and they don't want to meet ours. The least act then they threaten you with court action. We respect the court but sometimes if some people would want to use establishment to undermine or intimidate public, good positive defiance must come in to protect the public interest or public good," he added.