UTAG, TEWU others to commence an indefinite strike on October 13

Public Universities Staff 750x375 1.png The strike is scheduled to commence next week

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All four labour unions in Ghana’s public tertiary education space have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike effective Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The unions made up of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administration (GAUA) have given the government up to a week to resolve their concerns.

“Following the Press Conference by UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, and TEWU-GH with FUSSAG in attendance on Wednesday, 28" September 2022 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, the National Leadership of the four Labour Unions have had a series of engagements between some stakeholders of tertiary education in Ghana, including Vice Chancellors Ghana

(VCG).

“Upon further deliberations among the National Leaders, we write to communicate that the intended strike action of all labour unions in the public universities in Ghana takes effect from Thursday, 13 October 2022. This gives the employer and all stakeholders of tertiary education in Ghana one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of University Workers.

In the statement signed by the leadership of the various unions, members were entreated to stay calm and cooperate with leadership as we navigate this trying moment.

According to the unions, displeased with what they refer to as a” blatant unilateral variation of service in the face of hostile economic conditions.”

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/BO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
