UTAG-UG rejects NEC’s suspension of strike after voting

UTAG declares strike on January 10

UTAG demands improved conditions of service



UTAG members vote on NEC’s decision to suspend strike



The University of Ghana Branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), has, by a landslide decision, voted against the suspension of the industrial action declared by UTAG on January 10, 2022.



The National Executive Council of UTAG on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, voted for the suspension of the five-week-long strike action after a court had ruled in favour of the National Labour Commission demanding the suspension of the strike.



Describing the suspension as temporary, the leadership of UTAG at a press conference on Tuesday entreated government to take immediate steps to address their concerns for improved conditions of service or risk a rebound of the industrial action.



In a latest development however, the membership of UTAG-UG have voted to reject the decision by the NEC.

According to reports, 82.4% of UG-UTAG members numbering 596 voted in favour of a rejection of the NEC decision while some 127 members representing 17.6% voted in support of the NEC decision.



This comes after the branch Secretary, Prof Ransford Gyampo had stated that UTAG was conducting elections across its various branches to either decide on the acceptance or rejection of the NEC decision.



“Per the UTAG constitutional arrangements and bye-laws, the members of UTAG have five days to vote to accept or to reject NEC’s decision. Should members vote to accept the NEC’s decision, the strike would be fully called off but if members vote to reject NEC’s decision, then the strike is not over until it is over. NEC, in the case of a vote of rejection from members, will have five more days to convene to announce the resumption of the strike.



“As I write, the various campuses are voting and some have voted already. I have no mandate to announce publicly the outcome of voting on campuses where it has taken place,” Prof. Gyampo stated in Facebook post shared on Tuesday.



