UTAG agrees to suspend strike

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to suspend their seven-week-old industrial action.



This is to pave the way for a two-week negotiation with government to begin and conclude.



The suspension is subject to the approval of UTAG members within a five-day period.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post by General Secretary of the University of Ghana Branch of UTAG, Professor Ransford Gyampo, who said the decision to suspend the strike was reached by the UTAG National Executive Committee meeting held on Monday, February 21, 2022.



Other reasons stated for the suspension of the strike was the recent High Court, appeals from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other Eminent Ghanaians.



It will be recalled that UTAG declared a nationwide industrial action on January 10, 2022 to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



Following this the National Labour Commission (NLC) on January 13 declared their illegal, ordering UTAG to call off their strike.



The association defied NLC’s directive following a consensus by all 15 members of the association.

NLC on January 29 sued the group for not adhering to its order.



The Labour Division of the Accra High Court on two occasions of the hearing of the case ordered an out of court settlement.



However, on February 15, state-owned news portal graphic.com.gh reported that the Court ordered UTAG to suspend their strike after it upheld an interlocutory application by the National Labour Commission (NLC).



UTAG did not immediately adhere to the Court’s directive stating that it had to study the judgement of the case.



Meanwhile, the case involving UTAG and the NLC to determine whether or not the strike is illegal is to be heard on February 22.

