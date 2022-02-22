UTAG calls off strike for a week

The leadership of UTAG has agreed to return to the classrooms

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced a short window of opportunity for the government to finally resolve its long-standing feud with it.



This is coming on the back of the announcement by the teachers group that it had agreed to call off the strike.



This was announced by UTAG during a brief press conference in Accra.

Addressing the press, the president of UTAG, Prof Solomon Nunoo, explained the circumstances that have led to this decision.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, at the end of the meeting, the NEC of UTAG resolved to heed to the pleas of the eminent leaders, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, and other stakeholders to temporarily suspend the strike action up to 4th March 2022 to engage with the Employer.



“We call on all members to rally behind leadership and remain calm and resolute at this important phase in our history. At many forums, the Employer has agreed with stakeholders that there is the need to improve the Conditions of Service of University Teachers. Thus, we are cautiously optimistic that the Government will do the needful to improve the working conditions of the University Teacher.



“We know that Government has not fulfilled its part of the bargain in many signed agreements in the recent past. However, with the involvement of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education and other eminent persons, we expect that Government will carry through its promises this time round,” he said.



UTAG declared a nationwide strike on January 10 over their conditions of service and have since stayed away from the classrooms, affecting teachers hours for students.