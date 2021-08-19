UTAG has agreed to call off strike – Akufo-Addo tells NUGS executives

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told newly elected executives of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) that the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has agreed to return to the classroom after a long drama of negotiations.

The president further said a road map has been drawn to resolve the issues and he hoped that this road map will be adhered to by all parties.



“All of us are happy that the University lectures have agreed after some long drama negotiations to suspend the strike. We are hoping very much some soring binding arrangement will be finally agreed on by the parties.



“There is a road map that has been established and hopefully both parties will make sure that this road map is carefully implemented,’ Mr. Akufo-Addo said.



The newly-elected executives of NUGS were at the Jubilee House to introduce themselves to the president and also to discuss pertinent issues affecting the students’ front.



On Thursday, August 19, 2021, the application filed by the National Labour Commission (NLC) against the UTAG was struck out by the Labour Division of the Accra High Court.

Lawyers of the NLC had told the court that the two parties had reached an agreement on the matter.



UTAG and NLC were reported on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to have taken steps to discontinue the court case over the strike action by the union.



This was reached on Wednesday, August 18 after officials of UTAG and NLC had a meeting to discuss the way forward.



They are also taking steps to return to the negotiation table.



A statement said “That both parties (Government and UTAG) agree that there is a need to get back to the negotiating table from the week beginning Monday, August 23, 2021.

“That a road for negotiation, as agreed at previous consultative meetings between the parties, which imposes a one-month mandatory period beginning 23rd August 2021 for negotiations, shall be signed by both parties;



“That whilst the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations in conjunction with the NLC is taking steps to discontinue all legal processes against UTAG, UTAG will also take steps to suspend the ongoing strike action;



“That government acknowledges the need to improve the working conditions of University Teachers and shall treat this will all the seriousness it deserves.”



Earlier negotiations between the state and UTAG broke down, compelling the NLC to seek intervention from the courts.