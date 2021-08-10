UTAG has defied orders of the court, we’II cite them for contempt - NLC

The NLC on Friday secured an interlocutory injunction to compel UTAG to call off their strike

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has threatened to drag the University Teachers Association (UTAG) to court and cite them for contempt.

NLC has accused UTAG of defying an order of the court to call off their industrial strike action.



The Commission on Friday secured an interlocutory injunction from the Labour Court 1 to compel UTAG to call off their strike, which started on Monday, August 2.



But UTAG remained adamant stressing it would not call off the strike until their concerns have been addressed.



Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, disclosed that the Commission is allowing for some grace period and will be compelled to return to court to cite them for contempt.

“Media reports are indicating that they have decided to defy the court orders and if that is what they are going to do, then we would have to go to court to cite their leaders for contempt… If they don’t comply by close of day. By tomorrow [Tuesday], we should be in court,” he said.



According to him, the Commission will continue its work as an arbiter and try to address the impasse between the university teachers and the government.



“The NLC will continue to play its role as an independent arbiter, and the Commission will meet them on Wednesday, and I’m sure by then they would have resumed.”