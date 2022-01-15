UTAG isn’t calling off strike because Akufo-Addo lied to them – Dr Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak is Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Dr Clement Apaak, has backed the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for failing to call off their strike.

UTAG said the government failed to implement some policies that will help improve their working conditions after several deliberations.



The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) had stated that UTAG did not exhaust all processes as the law demands before embarking on the strike action.



But UTAG has blamed the government for not showing commitment to the issues.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) has called for UTAG to suspend the strike but it seems they are unfazed amid harsh criticisms.



The Director of Public Affairs for FWSC, Earl Ankrah, asked the members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to resign if they are not happy with their current working conditions.



But reacting to this on Dwaboase on Power FM, Dr Apaak lambasted the FWSC, describing the comment of Ankrah as irresponsible.

“The comment from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission suggesting that university lecturers resign if they are not treated well by the government is irresponsible,” Dr Apaak told Prince Minkah, the host of Dwaboase on Power FM.



The former University of Ghana lecturer believes the government is to blame for the agitations because it showed bad faith.



“The government has deceived them [UTAG] for too long,” he recounted how his former colleagues were called for deliberations that never materialised.



“At a point, the Vice President, Dr Bawumia intervened and assured the lecturers but the government turned around to disappoint them,” he argued.



To him, the government should be responsible and walk the talk, saying ” the NLC is not being fair to UTAG.”