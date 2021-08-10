UTAG likely to fight injunction order in court today

UTAG insists it will not call off its strike despite an injunction secured by the Labour Commission

The leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG) is likely to respond to an exparte court injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) against their strike today.

This comes on the back of UTAG’s snub insisting they will not return to the lecture halls until the government addresses their concerns relating to their conditions of service.



Meanwhile, the Commission said it would be compelled to return to court to cite UTAG for contempt.



“Media reports are indicating that they have decided to defy the court orders and if that is what they are going to do, then we would have to go to court to cite their leaders for contempt… If they don’t comply by close of day. By tomorrow [Tuesday], we should be in court,” Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah, said.

Members of the UTAG have been on strike since the beginning of August. They demand a restoration of the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which they said was far better than the current situation.



Academic and some non-academic work at the various tertiary campuses have been greatly affected by the ongoing strike.