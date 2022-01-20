UTAG members risk losing January salaries if they continue strike – NLC

NLC has declared UTAG's strike as illegal and ordered it to call it off

Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah has cautioned the University Teachers Association of Ghana, (UTAG) members still on strike of the illegality of their action saying they risk losing their January salaries if they refuse to go back to the classroom.

The caution follows resolution by the University of Ghana chapter of UTAG, refusing to call off the strike.



Speaking in an interview with GBC NEWS, Mr. Asamoah said the various Faculty Heads and Heads of Departments of the 15 public universities as well as the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, G-TEC are expected to monitor and decline validation of all members who participate in the illegal strike so that they do not receive their salaries for the period.

This, he said, will ensure that orders from the NLC are obeyed.