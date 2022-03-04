UTAG's strike suspension deadline ends; what happens next?

The 2-week suspension of UTAG's strike ends today

UTAG declared a strike on January 10, 2022

UTAG suspends strike for two weeks



UTAG deadline for the resumption of strike expires



After embarking on what had become the longest industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in five years, the association, after seven weeks, announced a suspension of its strike action declared on January 10, 2022.



UTAG, describing the strike suspension as temporary, gave the Government of Ghana some two weeks to sort out its demands or risk a full-scale resumption of the strike, which halted academic activities across 15 public universities in the country.



The suspension of the strike also came on the back of a court order in favour of the National Labour Commission, which had earlier ordered the strike to be called off.

Despite announcing the suspension, the leadership of UTAG indicated that it was in line with the association's constitution, putting the decision to a vote of its entire membership.



While UTAG and the government have, over the period, been engaging in negotiations, the results of the referendum on the suspension of the strike indicate that members of the association overwhelmingly voted against the suspension of the strike.



Out of its 15 membership branches, only two are reported to have voted in support of the suspension.



Meanwhile, the two-week suspension announced on February 21, 2022, ends today, March 4, 2022.



With no announcement of a resolution to its demands from the government over the period, it is yet to be seen, the results achieved through negotiations with government over the last two weeks.

While the various public universities have made efforts to commence academic activities following the announcement of the suspension, teaching and learning in the public universities is yet to hit the full throttle as some branches have indicated their resolve to wait for the aftermath of the deadline given government.



In a release signed by its General Secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, the University of Ghana Branch of UTAG indicated its refusal to commence teaching and learning, which was scheduled to commence on Monday, February 28, 2022.



"After extensive deliberations, they directed me to bring to your attention their inability to comply with the decision of the Business and Executive Committee for the resumption of teaching on Monday, February 28 2022," the release said.



As part of its reasons, UTAG-UG said, "First, the UTAG-National Executive Committee's decision to suspend the strike has been rejected by the majority of members of public universities in Ghana, and it will not be prudent to commence teaching for a few days, only to resume the strike again, given the toll this may likely impose on students and parents."



UTAG’S DEMANDS INCLUDE;

Improved conditions of service



The teachers are demanding that the government would restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012, which pegs their Basic plus Market Premium at US$2,084. UTAG says since their migration to the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS), their basic premiums have decreased to US$997 (GH¢ 2138.30 as of December 2021).



Salary increment:



The lecturers are also demanding an increase in their basic salary, which is GH¢4103.48 for those with doctorate degrees.



A statement shared by Prof Ransford Gyampo of UG-UTAG showed that the share of the basic salary of the market premium of lecturers is 52 per cent which is lower than the 114 per cent they had in 2012. According to the statement, with the 7 per cent increase in the salary of public workers, the salary of workers would increase to GH¢ 4390.72.

It also said multiplying the 114 per cent market premium they are demanding to the base pay would give a salary of GH¢5,005.42.



According to the statement, the government has to pay GH¢2867.12 to meet the demand of the lecturers.



Increase in book and research allowance



The lectures are also demanding an increase in their books and research allowance, which is currently GH¢1,5000 per year.