UTAG’s two-week suspension of strike unfair to students – USAG

File Photo - Logo of UTAG

President of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), Christian Armah has described the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) decision to resume their industrial action after two weeks if their demands are not met, as unfair to students.

Speaking to UniversNews, he explained that students should not be used as bait for the lecturers to drive home their demands for better conditions of service.



“Even the almost two months suspension given to us is unfair, so giving us two weeks of academic work and threatening strike afterward if your demands are not met, no one will consider it to be fair.



But as university leaders, we will continue to engage UTAG and the media to make our voices heard so that we do not have the institutionalization of a perennial strike at the end of the two weeks.



UTAG should therefore not use students as bait to drive home their message though they have legitimate concerns which should be looked at,”- he indicated.



Christian Armah added that he is optimistic that the majority of the UTAG branches will vote to call off the strike.



“We want students to be hopeful that they are returning to the classrooms just like KNUST has issued a press statement.

"I think just as KNUST has agreed to teach, I’m sure we can be hopeful that there will be good news from the majority of the campuses after the elections,” he said.



He further indicated that if nothing fruitful comes after the two weeks, USAG leaders would have to decide on their next line of action.



The National Executive Committee of UTAG on Monday, February 21, 2022, decided to temporarily suspend its industrial action in order to begin negotiation with the government.



However, the suspended strike may be resumed on Friday, March 4, 2022, should the government not meet the needs of UTAG.



Members of UTAG, on the other hand, are mandated by their constitution to vote to accept or reject this decision by their leadership.