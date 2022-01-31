UTAG strike: Akufo-Addo must intervene – Gyampo

The strike has entered its fourth week

The General Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof Ransford Gyampo has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to swiftly intervene in the matter of the lecturers' strike over conditions of service.

He stressed the need for the president to intervene instead of the National Labour Commission (NLC) handling the matter of the strike to push for better condition of service.



According to him, teaching is a calling and cannot be done under duress.



He added that the president’s intervention is highly needed in the impasses between the lecturers and the NLC.



Prof Gyampo made this appeal on Ekosii Sen afternoon political show on Accra-based Asempa FM on Monday, January 31, 2022.



“It is our hope that the president will intervene so as not to destroy the academic calendar on the various tertiary institution campuses,” he said.”

“We are a group of reasonable people seeking that the right things be done in relation to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we signed with the government last year on the condition of service for lecturers,” he indicated.



He warned lecturers cannot teach under duress especially when a lecturer’s pay cannot take him or her home.



“In the wake of this impasse, the way forward is not to go looking for technicalities to outwit lecturers,” he warned.



He cautioned that there will devastating consequences if lecturers are made teach under duress instead of finding an amicable solution to their grievance.



He maintained that the government cannot continue telling lecturers there is no money when a section of political appointees continue to take fat salaries