UTAG strike: Be proactive in resolving labour disputes not reactionary – GPCC to NLC

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the National Labour Commission (NLC) to all times demonstrate a posture of impartiality and pro-activeness in resolving labour disputes rather than being reactionary in their approach to dealing with labour unions.

The call comes on the back of the four-week-long strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over their conditions of service.



While demanding better conditions of service, the NLC dragged UTAG to court to force them to return to the lecture halls.



However, the court advised that both parties settle the impasse amicable outside the court.



UTAG is still on strike accusing the government, the employer, and NLC of not having the interest of the university teachers at heart.



Reacting to this labour unrest, GPCC in a statement after deliberations at its 2022 Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations held at Pentecost Convention Center, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, from 1-4 February urged the NLC to be proactive.

The GPCC also called on the government and UTAG to consider the long-term impact of this stalemate on the future of university students and return to the negotiation table with open minds, less entrenched positions, and commitments to respecting the outcome of all negotiated settlements.



While urging the government, to demonstrate sincerity and commitments to a lasting negotiated settlement to this impasse, GPCC appealed to UTAG to consider calling off its industrial action while negotiating.



Meanwhile, a meeting between the leadership of UTAG and the Minister of Education on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, to discuss ways of ending the impasse ended inconclusively.



Both parties have agreed to reconvene on Thursday, February 10, 2022, to bring finality to the issue.