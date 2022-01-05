UTAG strike: NLC can't outsmart university lecturers - Prof Gyampo fires

UTAG logo

The Secretary to the University of Ghana Teachers Association (UG-UTAG), Prof Ransford Gyampo has said the National Leadership of the Association has served notice for an expected UTAG industrial action on the 10th January 2022.

According to him, all stakeholders have been served with the notice for their intended strike action except the National Labour Commission (NLC) who said they were still on Christmas break.



In an interview with Starr FM, Prof. Gyampo stated that the NLC cannot frustrate their intended strike, “we wouldn’t be confused and we wouldn’t be dazed by their very childish attempt at frustrating whatever we want to do to protest and fight for our better conditions of service.”



He explained further that “earlier, UG-UTAG had decided to strike on its own on the 3rd. But I think there were some negotiations and discussions and so UG had to rescind the decision and to wait for UTAG national industrial action so we could also join.”

“Notices as far as I am concerned have been sent to all stakeholders about the intention to strike because agreements reached have not been respected. Timelines agreed upon have not been adhered to. Now all others have received their notifications but when we were at the National Labour Commission they said they were on break and they would not resume until the 10th of January.



“I don’t know any government agency that has gone on that long break but we know that these are part of the very feeble strategies. Let it be known to the National Labour Commission that we are coming again and that they don’t have what it takes to outsmart University Lecturers,” he disclosed.



The UG-UTAG Secretary, however, disclosed that the National Leadership of the Association would put out the official notification for the strike action this week.