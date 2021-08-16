UTAG strike: Put on red armbands in support of lecturers – TEIN to members

UTAG said it will not call off the strike until their demands are met

The National Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) secretariat has asked its members across the country to put on red armbands in solidarity with striking members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

UTAG has been on strike for the past three weeks over their conditions of service bringing to a halt all academic activities across public universities in the country.



TEIN made up of students who are NDC activists in tertiary institutions across the country has asked the government led by President Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, meet the conditions spelt out by UTAG.



TEIN in a statement said UTAG deserves to be treated better for the services they render “on our campuses and to our nation as a whole. They must be given the appreciation and respect they deserve.”



The statement said the constant disrespect shown by President Akufo-Addo and his appointees to teachers, in general, must end.

“We, thus, direct all TEIN members to put on red armbands on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, in solidarity with our lecturers who are being maltreated by the Akufo-Addo led administration,” it added.



TEIN assured the university lecturers that they stand with them in their moment of struggle.



