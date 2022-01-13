UTAG strike: Show good faith in each other - UMaT SRC president urges both parties

John Baguri, SRC President of UMaT

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The SRC President of UMaT, John Baguri is calling on government and university teachers to show good faith in each other so that the academic calendar will be smooth.

He said strike actions affect students a lot and it is incumbent on both government and the university teachers to respect roadmaps during negotiation.



Speaking in an interview, Mr Baguri said, “there have been strikes, people are called to the negotiation table, roadmaps are agreed upon but those road maps are not respected.



"A time will come that they will go to the negotiation table and it is our hope that when they meet, good faith must be shown so that people will trust one another. It shouldn’t be a reoccurrence of what happened in the previous year", he added.



UTAG on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on a nationwide strike action to press home their demand for improved conditions of service (CoS).



The group is demanding for the government to restore members to the 2013 Interim Market Premium of 114% of Basic Salary in the interim whilst Government goes.

It will be recalled that UTAG embarked on a strike on August 2, 2021, to protest what they said was their poor conditions of service.



As the strike action enters day four, the UMaT campus is calm as students are seen in their halls and hostels relaxing.



John Baguri explained that these strikes keep repeating because when both parties go to the negotiation table, “the issues are not thought out properly that is why it has come up again”.



He stated that “we are only hoping that a very long-lasting solution is found to this problem because it cannot be the case that every five months or in short times our lecturers are going on strike. We the students suffer the consequences for some of these actions. So, we are only pleading that both parties put aside all that has happened, go to the negotiation table, agree on soothing, and both parties should show good faith, and commitment to whatever roadmap they will agree to so that at least we can have a smooth academic calendar”.



He urged students to stay glued to their books so that when the lecturers come back to the classrooms, they would already be in the academic mood.