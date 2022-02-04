UTAG strike: Students worried about protracted standoff

UTAG strike enters week four

Some university students have expressed worry about what is growing to become a protracted standoff between the University Teachers Association of Ghana and the National Labour Commission over the ongoing strike action by UTAG.



The ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana on Monday entered its fourth week.



The National Labour Commission seeking an enforcement of its order for the lecturers to call of the strike, has taken UTAG to court and is demanding a court’s enforcement of the order.

Speaking to some students of the University of Ghana, they shared with GhanaWeb their concerns and hopes about the ongoing strike by their lecturers which has halted academic activities.



Among other things, the students said they are worried about the possibility of the strike travelling beyond next week and called on both UTAG and the NLC to find an amicable solution to the matter.



Others also called on the government to intervene and ensure their lecturers who are demanding for better working conditions are addressed to facilitate their return to the classroom.



Some of the students also shared with GhanaWeb how they have been making up for the time lost in the last four weeks that the strike has been ongoing.



The two parties – UTAG and NLC on Thursday, January 3, 2022, met at the Labour Court 1 Division of the Accra High Court for a hearing of the matter brought against UTAG by the NLC.

The presiding judge, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwo however on the day directed the parties to find an out of court settlement over the matter.



The judge gave UTAG and NLC up to a week to report back on the progress of their talks.



