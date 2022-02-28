UTAG strike: The best form of negotiation is for parties to exhibit good faith – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said in relation to the industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) that the best form of negotiation is for both parties to exhibit good faith.

Mr Akufo-Addo assured that he is determined to find a solution to the issues that resulted in the strike by the teacher union.



Speaking during the opening of this year’s Labour Conference in Koforidua on Monday, February 28, he said “In the wake of the recent six weeks strike by UTAG, the government is determined to find a satisfactory solution to this impasse and ensure that the academic calendar is not substantially derailed.



“The best form of negotiation are those in which both parties of the dispute exhibit good faith within the context of what is affordable and equitable.



“I continue to hope the government will help bring this impasse to an end so that the education of our young people can resume in solemnity. I assure you of the government’s commitment to addressing your concerns at all times. I appeal to organised labour to give enthusiastic support and cooperation to government’s programme on economic recovery.”



Meanwhile, the University of Ghana branch of UTAG has served notice that its members will not return to the classroom Monday, February 28 as directed by the National Executive Committee and scheduled by the University’s Business and Executive Committee.

The decision according to the UG UTAG is because the chapter and other chapters which form the majority voted to reject the NEC decision to suspend the strike action which commenced on January 10.



For this reason, the UG chapter is of the view that the strike action may resume soon and for that matter would not like to inconvenience students by starting lectures and going back on strike.



They also have indicated they would want to see the outcome of the ongoing engagement with the government which is expected to end on March 4 before they return to the classroom.



A letter signed by chapter secretary, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, and addressed to the Business and Executive Committee of the University said they are unable to comply with the decision to resume lectures.