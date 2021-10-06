UTAG strike: We are still negotiating - Deputy Education Minister

Deputy Education Minister, Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, has disclosed that government is still in discussions with the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) over their claims for salary increment.

According to him, they have met with them and that serious discussions are ongoing for them to reach a meaningful agreement over what they are demanding from government as an increment to their salaries.



The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has indicated that its members will from Friday, October 8, lay down their tools.



According to the Association, the decision was reached after the committee held its 20th Congress following discussions with the government on Monday, September 26, to discuss its wages and welfare packages.



At the said meeting, it was revealed that government could not go beyond the Cedi equivalent of $1200 payable in 2024, an amount that was rejected by the Association in a previous meeting.



UTAG, however, proposed a minimum of the Cedi equivalent of $250 per month for research allowance (plus a review of the 2024 implementation), and the implementation of the new Market premium by December 21, 2021.



Failure of which the Market Premium was to be restored to 2013 Interim Market Premium value of 114% of the basic salary and be allowed to apply on every current basic salary.

Following a lack of agreement with government, the Association has decided to resume its suspended strike after a statement by its National Executive Committee is released on October 4.



The said release will contain the modalities of the strike action.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the Assin South legislature explained that they are still engaged in discussions with the leadership of the association.



We have met with the leadership of the group and hope that we will finally agree on something though discussions so far have not been fruitful.



He pleaded with the leadership of the group to remain calm and give government some more time as they continue to dialogue on the matter.



On Wednesday, August 18, UTAG signed a Memorandum of Agreement with government to call off the strike and continue negotiation, but on condition that all legal suits initiated by government against them are withdrawn.