UTAG strike: We won't 'budge' even if pushed to the wall - Gyampo vows

Professor Ransford Gyampo

High Court orders out of court settlement on UTAG strike

NLC invites UTAG, government officials for meeting



UTAG to meet local chapters to deliberate on strike action



Secretary of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG-UTAG), Professor Ransford Gyampo has indicated the resolve of the national association to press home their demand for better conditions of service.



According to him, members of the association would not sit aloof whiles their conditions of service deteriorate and their source of livelihood is threatened.



In a post on his social media timeline, the renowned Political Science lecturer indicated that although UTAG is law-abiding, it can also be tough.

His comment comes on the back of a court case between UTAG and the National Labour Commission (NLC) in which the latter is seeking an interlocutory injunction and an order for UTAG to call off its strike action



“UTAG, we are calm, respectful and law abiding. But like any human group, when pushed to the wall, we do not enter the wall. When our very source of livelihood is threatened, we cannot be meek. We can also be tough and resilient” Professor Gyampo wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday February 3.



It will be recalled that UTAG embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike action on January 10 decrying what they described as worsening conditions of service of it members



Amongst many demands the Association wants the 2013 Interim Market Premium (IMP) of 114% of Basic Salary restored.



As the strike action enters its fourth week, public universities are at risk of being shut down due to no academic activity.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC), has invited government and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to a meeting over the ongoing strike.



This follows a High Court order on Thursday February 3 urging the NLC and UTAG resolve their impasse out of court.



The meeting is slated for Monday, February 7, 2022, at 11: 00 am.



