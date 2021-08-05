UTAG strike: ‘What govt proposed was just not right’ - Prof. Charles Marfo

National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Professor Charles Marfo

• UTAG has embarked on a national strike

• All university teachers have withdrawn their services



• National Prez of UTAG has stated govt has failed to meet their demands



The National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Professor Charles Marfo, has revealed that their strike continues despite an earlier meeting with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.



All university teachers on Monday, August 2, embarked on a nationwide strike over their poor condition of service. UTAG, is demanding the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package which has been delayed for years.



Prof. Charles Marfo in an interview on Citi News revealed that their demands were not met hinting that lecturers will not return to the classroom until their demands are met by the government.

“I’m sure if government shows commitment of meeting any of it, definitely we will call of the strike. What they proposed was just not right. They committed that to the NEC and the NEC directed that we go back to our various branches and share with our members, and they will tell us the way forward,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with the SRC President of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ishmael Nii Lante Lamptey, told GhanaWeb that, the students are at the receiving end and have called on the government to as a matter of urgency address the concerns of the university teachers.



“Always the students of the Republic of Ghana have to suffer the consequence of such strike actions. We are reminding UTAG that we’ve recently been out of school because of COVID-19. Systems are hard and students are willing to continue their education so they meet the requirement for graduating. All these challenges have been there but we are back to school. We’ve paid our facility user fees and they are going on strike, they should reconsider so that the future of Ghanaians can be reassured," said Ishmael Lamptey.



