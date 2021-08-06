UTAG strike forces KNUST to suspend exams indefinitely

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has suspended the end-of-semester examinations “until further notice”.

The examinations were scheduled to start from Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 20.



“It is announced for the information of all students and staff, that due to the ongoing strike action by UTAG, the End-of-Semester Examinations originally scheduled for Monday, 9th August 2021 to Friday 20th August 2021 have been temporarily suspended until further notice,” a statement issued by the school said.



Signed by the Deputy Registrar in charge of Academic Affairs, Margaret Dzisi, the statement said a new schedule will be released at the appropriate time.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) began an indefinite strike on Monday, August 2, demanding the government to settle their research allowances and agree on their conditions of service.



Though the strike action has been declared illegal by the National Labour Commission (NLC), UTAG has still laid down its tools.