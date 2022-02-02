UTAG strike pushing parents to enroll wards in private universities – Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

Governance Expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

Governance Expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has disclosed that the strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will only push parents to enroll their wards into private Universities to prevent delays in their academics.

The Internal Audit Agency Director General, made the point during the Headlines Segment on the GTV Breakfast Show on 1st February, 2022.



Dr. Oduro-Osae believes that industrial disputes could be settled in different ways such as through mediation, arbitration or negotiation.



He stated that “under the Labour Act, it is true that if the NLC gives directives and the striking party fails to comply, they can be taken to Court”.



The Internal Audit Agency boss appealed to aggrieved parties to settle the issue out of court.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) facilitates and settles industrial disputes and was established under Section 135 of the Labour Act 2003, (Act 651).



Dr. Oduro-Osae expressed worry over the strike stating that, ”it is affecting the academic calendar of the various institutions of which have fee-paying students”.



He added that, "the strike is not a good situation for all students in Ghana because the pressure is pushing parents to take their wards to private Universities which is not the best because some parents cannot afford private University fees”.



He suggested that Government must properly engage UTAG to resolve the issue amicably.