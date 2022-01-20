UTAG strike still on as all 15 varsities veto NLC directive

UTAG

All 15 branches of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have expressed solidarity for the indefinite strike declared by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, January 10.

After a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) with representatives of the ministries of Employment and Labour Relations, Finance and Education in attendance on Thursday, January 13, UTAG’s action was declared illegal.



The Commission asked the Association to return to the lecture halls before negotiations on better conditions of service continue as it said it was against its regulations for the arbitration process to take place while the strike remains.



But after giving the mandate to its branches to decide the way forward, it appears not a single one favours the NLC directive.



“Following the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 13th January, 2022 against UTAG members in respect of the processes leading to the partial withdrawing of one (1) of three (3) core mandates, teaching and related activities, as illegal, the NEC of UTAG informed the general membership of UTAG about the directive of the NLC,” an update from UTAG on Wednesday, January 19 indicated.



“Consequently, the fifteen (15) member branches have held independent emergency meetings to that effect and the general membership expressed their dissatisfaction with the directive and were of contrary view,” the update issued by National Secretary Dr Asare Asante-Annor said.

“Thus, the members have unanimously resolved to continue with the withdrawal of teaching and related services until further notice.”



Members have consequently been urged to remain calm.



Among the branches which vetoed NLC’s demand are the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), University of Cape Coast (UCC) and University of Development Studies (UDS).



The others are the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



The rest are CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS), Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and University of Environment Sustainable Development (UESD).