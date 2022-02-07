UTAG strike will end soon - Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, says government is working around the clock to resolve issues of conditions of service of University of Teachers Association of Ghana(UTAG) to get the members back to the classroom.

"I will do everything possible to ensure we come to an amicable conclusion of the issue.



"This will bring joy on the faces of students who are waiting eagerly to go back to the lecture halls and begin academic activities," he said.



The Minister gave the assurance on Friday in Accra when he met with "Vice-Chancellors Ghana" to discuss the impasse between the Government and UTAG.



Dr Adutwum said the Ministry would soon engage the leadership of UTAG and bring finality to the issues.



Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, the Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, described the meeting as fruitful and appealed to the teachers to go back to the lecture halls while negotiations continued.

A High Court in Accra (Labour Division) on February 3, 2022, urged the leadership of the NLC and UTAG to settle the industrial action impasse out of court.



The court, presided over by Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, gave the NLC and UTAG up to February 10, 2022 to report back.



The fifteen branches of UTAG, however, continued the industrial action despite the directive from the NLC.



UTAG, on Monday, January 10, 2022, embarked on industrial action over “worsening” conditions of service.



The National Labour Commission after hearing their case on Thursday, January 13, 2022, ruled that the strike be called off because it was illegal and did not follow due process.