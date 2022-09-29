UTAG  threatens strike over car maintenance allowance

Logo of UTAG | File photo

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), together with other three (3) labor unions in the various public universities in Ghana, are calling on the government to pay Vehicle maintenance and Off- Campus Allowance to improve their conditions of service.

The other unions are the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), and Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG)



According to these labor unions, their working conditions have been overly varied at their expense, with the government intending to selectively apply the same conditions without their knowledge.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra , the National President for UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, indicated that, they have given government a time frame of one (1) week to address their demands or else withdraw their services across all public universities in Ghana.