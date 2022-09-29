1
Menu
News

UTAG  threatens strike over car maintenance allowance

UTAG Logo of UTAG | File photo

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), together with other three (3) labor unions in the various public universities in Ghana, are calling on the government to pay Vehicle maintenance and Off- Campus Allowance to improve their conditions of service.

The other unions are the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), and Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG)

According to these labor unions, their working conditions have been overly varied at their expense, with the government intending to selectively apply the same conditions without their knowledge.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra , the National President for UTAG, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, indicated that, they have given government a time frame of one (1) week to address their demands or else withdraw their services across all public universities in Ghana.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: