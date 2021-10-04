UTAG to resume strike action on October 8

UTAG recently suspended a strike to hold negotiations

The National Executive Committee of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) served notice that it would resume its strike action from Friday, October 8, 2021.

UTAG says the decision was reached after the committee held its 20th Congress following discussions with the government on Monday, September 26, to discuss its wages and welfare packages.



According to UTAG, the government says it could not go beyond the Cedi equivalent of $1200 payable in 2024.



UTAG had proposed a minimum of the Cedi equivalent of $250 per month for research allowance (plus a review of the 2024 implementation), and the implementation of the new Market premium by December 21, 2021.

Failure of which the Market Premium was to be restored to 2013 Interim Market Premium value of 114% of the basic salary and be allowed to apply on every current basic salary.



UTAG said “there is no need for any further negotiation on the proposed conditions of service” and “UTAG will only return to work after conditions 2 and 3 above are agreed and signed to by government.”