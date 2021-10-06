UTAG to resume strike on Friday

UTAG will resume the strike action on Friday

Members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have served notice to resume their strike if the government does not meet their demand by Friday October 8.

The decision to resume the strike was taken at a National Executive Committee meeting on October 1.



A statement issued on Tuesday October 5 said “Our circular dated 20th August 2021 with reference number UTAG/NAT/2021/UP03 and the third update on the suspension of the withdrawal of teaching and related activities dated 22 nd September 2021 refers.



“Following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with the Employer to complete the negotiations on the Conditions of Service of University Teachers within one (1) month by resolving all outstanding issues, which formed the basis for suspending the strike action, it is sad to report that the one-month moratorium has elapsed and the negotiation has almost reached a stalemate.

“Unfortunately, within the one-month moratorium, the Employer never shifted its position even though UTAG made a number of concessions.



“For this reason, the National Executive Committee of UTAG at its meeting held on 1st October 2021 resolved that if the Employer’s position remains unchanged by Friday, 8th of October 2021, members should resume the suspension of teaching and related activities until further notice.



“All members are hereby directed to observe this directive and act accordingly.”