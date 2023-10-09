UTV Attack: Owusu Bempah called to threaten me – Bullgod

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod and a regular panelist on UTV's Showbiz, has disclosed that Ernest Owusu Bempeh, Deputy National Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had previously called into the show to threaten him.

This revelation comes in the wake of an incident where individuals believed to be NPP members invaded UTV studios during a live show on October 7, 2023.



Speaking on Morning Starr on October 9, 2023, Bullgod emphasized that neither the panelists nor the TV station would be intimidated by such actions.



He views the intrusion as an attack on freedom of expression and vowed not to let the matter be swept under the carpet.



"We will not be intimidated in any way, especially those of us on the panel because this is an attack on our freedom to express ourselves. Everybody that sits on that show is in danger, and we will not allow this to be swept under the carpet. We won’t allow that," Bullgod stated



He went on to reveal that similar incidents had occurred before, with individuals contacting the show's management to issue threats.



Bullgod recalled a specific incident involving Ernest Owusu Bempeh, the former Ghana Gas executive, who had called into the show to threaten him either earlier this year or late last year.

According to Bullgod, "These things have been going on, there are few times that we have heard them, and they have been calling management. I don’t know if early this year or late last year, somebody like Owusu Bempah, the guy who was at Ghana Gas, has called into the show to actually threaten me."



He noted that the recent invasion of the UTV studios was not unexpected, as there had been a buildup of such incidents.



In response to the incident, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of sixteen individuals believed to be connected to the invasion of the UTV studios.



