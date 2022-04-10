UW/R: 40-year-old man arrested for committing multiple offences

Man in handcuffs | File photo

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Mahamud Nayaro, for committing multiple offences.

The man was arrested for possessing firearms without authority and possessing Police accoutrements without authority among other offences.



A statement issued by the Upper West Regional Police Command said a “Complainant came to the Regional CID with injuries on his left thumb, right wrist, left foot and complained of severe chest pains.”



According to the Police, preliminary investigations revealed that, on Wednesday 23 March 2022, at about 2am, the suspect and “three other accomplices accused the Complainant of purchasing stolen copper wire, hence subjected him to severe beatings in his house and demanded an amount of ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS10,000).”

Also, “On Thursday, 7 April 2022, Suspect Mahamud Nayaro aged 40 years, who claims to be a private security man was arrested and a search conducted in his house at Sandemuni a suburb of the Wa Municipality revealed, a pump action with four AAA Cartridges, a locally manufactured pistol with eight rounds of ammunition, top and down Police uniform, two Police raincoats and a quantity of electrical cables.”



The Upper West Regional Police Command however added that “comprehensive investigation has commenced” into the matter.



It added that it has also “mounted a manhunt to get his accomplices arrested to assist in the investigation.”