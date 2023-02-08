0
UW/R: Fire guts girls’ dormitory of Eremon Senior High Technical School

Fire Outbreak 12 Fire outbreak at Eremon Senior High Technical School

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

A violent fire tore through a girls’ dormitory block of the Eremon Senior High Technical School Monday night, multiple reports have confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 9pm according to local media reporters in the Lawra Municipality where the school is located. They added that the intensity of the fire thwarted rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established by officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Upper West Region. No casualty has been reported.

This comes after firefighters battled a bushfire and saved the girls’ dormitory of the University Practice SHS in the Central Regional capital Cape Coast.

“Firefighters arrived at the fire scene in five (5) minutes and finally extinguished it within twenty (20) minutes”, the GNFS said in a statement.

“The fierce bushfire was caused by the uncontrolled burning of refuse”, it had indicated.

